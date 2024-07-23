Union Budget 2024: What Gets Cheaper and What’s Costlier? Check the List Here

Today, the NDA government presents its first budget of the third term, featuring numerous announcements across various sectors. Public interest centers on the financial impact on citizens and any relief measures introduced. Notably, the government has reduced customs duty rates on several items, including a complete exemption for cancer drugs, and abolished customs duties on 25 essential minerals.

Here are some items that have become cheaper due to government announcements: Gold and silver, Reduction in customs duty on platinum, Cancer drugs, Mobile phones and chargers, Leather goods, Petrochemicals, PVC flex banners, X-ray tubes and flat panel detectors, Solar cell and panel manufacturing items.

Additionally, there has been a decline in gold and silver rates. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made significant announcements in the budget, including a reduction in the tax on mobile chargers and other devices by 15 percent. The customs duty on gold and silver has been lowered to 6 percent, which is expected to decrease their prices. Furthermore, the government has reduced customs duties on leather goods and footwear, as well as the basic customs duty on steel and copper.

In a notable initiative, the government has introduced a monthly allowance of Rs 5,000 for 1 crore youths under the Prime Minister's Internship Scheme. This program aims to provide training in top companies across the country, with the allowance available for up to 12 months.

Additionally, the Mudra Scheme, designed to encourage youth employment and self-employment, has been enhanced. Previously, loans of up to Rs 10 lakhs were available, but this limit has now been increased to Rs 20 lakhs. These loans are offered at low interest rates and can be repaid early, with interest waivers for early repayment. Individuals who have successfully paid off their previous loans will now be eligible for double the loan amount.

Items that have become costlier: Govt increases basic customs duty to 15% from 10% on specified telecom equipment. Custom duty hiked on plastic products. Meanwhile, for those opting for the new tax regime, the standard deduction for salaried employees will be increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000, said Sitharaman.

The government has also proposed raising capital gains exemption limit on certain financial assets to Rs 1.25 lakh per year for the middle and upper middle class. The government also proposed to levy TCS of 1 percent on notified goods of value exceeding ₹10 lakh.