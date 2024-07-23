Union Budget consolidates progress made in last 10 years: K’taka Oppn leader Ashoka

Bengaluru, July 23 Senior BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka Assembly, R. Ashoka, said on Tuesday that the Union Budget 2024 consolidates the progress made in the last 10 years under the Modi government.

“The first budget of Modi 3.0 is an excellent and outstanding budget which will help in moving towards making a prosperous and self-reliant ‘Viksit Bharat’. Inspired by PM Modi's vision of Inclusive and fast-paced development, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented a comprehensive budget which will accelerate both economic growth and further welfare of citizens,” Ashoka stated.

This Budget is unique in many ways and by clearly outlining the NDA Government’s nine key priorities for all-round and inclusive development, it has successfully elevated India’s growth trajectory. This Budget will go a long way in making India a five trillion dollar economy by 2027, he opined.

This budget will boost demand, create new opportunities for youth and propel India’s economy onto the global stage. "I thank the Prime Minister and Finance Minister for giving India a monumental push to India’s economic and social development," stated Ashoka.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor