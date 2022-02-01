Union Budget focuses on health infrastructure, mental health: MoS Health Bharati Pawar

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar on Tuesday hailed the Union Budget 2022-23 and said that it focused on health infrastructure, mental health, and other provisions.

"There was focus on health infrastructure, mental health and other provisions in today's budget," Pawar told ANI.

She further expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over the Budget.

The Finance Minister in her presentation of the Union Budget in Parliament today pointed out that the pandemic has accentuated mental health problems of people of all ages.

Sitharaman announced a plan to set up a National Tele Mental Health program in the country and said 23 tele-mental health centres will be launched with the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) as the nodal centre.

"To better access to quality mental health counselling and care services. A national telly mental health programme will be launched which will include a network of 23 telly mental health centres of excellence with the National Institute of Mental health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) being the nodal centre," she said.

Sitharaman also announced the rollout of an open platform for the national health ecosystem.It will consist of digital registries of health providers and health facilities, unique health identity, consent framework and universal access to health facilities, she had stated.

( With inputs from ANI )

