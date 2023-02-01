Union Budget is inclusive, reflects Nari Shakti, will take us towards becoming one of top 3 economies: Senior BJP leaders

The Union Budget is "inclusive", a reflection of Nari Shakti and will take us towards becoming one of top 3 economies, said several senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2023-24 in Parliament on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said, "I would like to extend gratitude to PM Modi. Going by today's announcements, I believe that in the budget, respect for women has increased."

Expressing gratitude to Sitharaman, she said that the Finance Minister presented a new option for savings, in honour of women. "Today's budget reflected how 'Nari Shakti' can build an empowered nation. This has been an inclusive budget," she added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoped this year's Union Budget will enable the country to figure in the 'Top Three' economies within a few years.

Taking to Twitter, Singh said, "The Union Budget 2023-24 is expected to bring about positive changes in the country that will lead us towards achieving our goal of becoming a $5 trillion economy and 'Top Three' economies within a few years."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to Twitter and said that the Union Budget presented today has a resolution for the prosperity of 'New India', a vision of Antyodaya, and the aim of serving 130 crore countrymen."

Besides Yogi Adityanath, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also welcomed the Union Budget and termed it as a revolutionary Budget.

"It was a revolutionary budget that will give relief to every section of society. New income-tax rates give relief to individuals. The outlay for PM Awaas Yojana has been enhanced by 66 per cent in this budget, I welcome this," he said.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also reacted to this year's Budget. "Progress, and a Budget of new speed (Nayi Gati)! Congratulations to FM @NSitharaman for presenting this #AmritKaal Budget, which is dedicated to every section of society, focussing on the upliftment of health, education, energy security, and giving relief to the common man. This is the Budget for building PM Modi's India of Amrit Kaal," he said in a tweet.

While speaking to ANI, Union MoS for Health Bharati Pravin said that in the Union Budget, the focus was on technology, health, sickle cell and its need for treatment. Development of ICMR labs and new tech has also been focused upon. All sectors are taken into consideration in this Budget.

South Bengaluru MP and another BJP leader Tejaswi Surya said that the Budget will be a game changer for the poll-bound state Karnataka.

"I want to thank PM Modi and FM Sitharaman for the announcement of the over Rs 5,000 cr irrigation project for the Upper Bhadra region of Karnataka. This project will be a game changer for the state," Surya told ANI.

Earlier today, during her nearly one-and-a-half-hour-long speech, the Finance Minister announced that the government proposes to increase capital expenditure outlay by 33 per cent to Rs 10 lakh crore in 2023-24, which would be 3.3 per cent of the GDP.

"(This overall outlay) would be 3.3 per cent of GDP, almost three times the outlay made in 2019-20. With the substantial increase, it is central to the government's efforts to enhance growth potential and job creation, the crowd in private investments and provides a cushion against global headwinds," Sitharaman said in her Budget speech.

( With inputs from ANI )

