Union Budget Outlines Path to Achieve PM Narendra Modi's Vision for a Developed India by 2047, Says Amit Shah

In a detailed budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted the milestones achieved by the Modi government over the past decade, positioning Bharat as a leading nation in various sectors during the Amrit Kaal. Home Minister Amit Shah hailed Sitharaman on her budget speech.Building upon these accomplishments, the budget focuses on shaping a developed Bharat. Gratitude to PM Modi for his leadership and FM Nirmala Sitharaman for the insightful budget speech. #ViksitBharatBudget"

The Interim Union Budget for the financial year 2024-25 was tabled in the Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier today. This was the sixth budget presented by the current FM and the last one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's second term.The full budget will be presented in July this year after the new government is formed post the Lok Sabha Elections.The budget focused on fiscal consolidation, infra, agri, green growth, and railways. However, no changes were made in the tax rates, which was a disappointment to salaried individuals.