Union Cabinet Approves ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill

The Union Cabinet approved the 'one nation, one election' proposal on Thursday, according to sources. The government is expected to introduce a comprehensive bill on the matter during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament.

Earlier on Wednesday, former President of India Ram Nath Kovind urged the Central government to build a consensus on the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative, highlighting that the issue goes beyond political interests and serves the broader national interest.

In September, the government accepted the recommendations of the high-level committee to hold simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, and local bodies in a phased manner.

