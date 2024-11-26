Union Cabinet Approves PAN 2.0: QR Codes on PAN Cards and New Proposal for Common Business Identifier

On Monday, November 25, the Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the PAN 2.0 Project, with an additional feature of QR code on the cards marking a significant move to modernize the Permanent Account Number (PAN) system. The upgraded system is designed to transform PAN into a 'common business identifier' across all digital platforms of government agencies, simplifying the processes of taxpayer registration and verification.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved the PAN 2.0 Project with an allocation of ₹1,435 crore. The initiative aims to integrate PAN, TAN, and TIN, providing businesses and individuals with a unified identifier across various government systems. This integration is expected to reduce administrative burdens and enhance efficiency. The project focuses on a technology-driven transformation of taxpayer registration services, promoting ease of access, faster service delivery, and improved service quality.

This e-Governance initiative re-engineers the business processes of PAN/TAN services by consolidating both core and non-core activities, while also streamlining PAN validation services.

Key Benefits of PAN 2.0: