Union Cabinet Approves Two Multitracking Projects Covering Four Districts Across Maharashtra and Gujarat

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved two projects of the Ministry of Railways with a total cost of Rs 2,781 crore (approx.). These projects include Devbhumi Dwarka (Okha) - Kanalus Doubling - 141 kms, and Badlapur - Karjat 3rd and 4th line - 32 kms. The increased line capacity will significantly enhance mobility, resulting in improved operational efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways. These multi-tracking proposals are poised to streamline operations and alleviate congestion.

The projects are in line with Prime Minister Modi's vision of a New India, which will make people of the region "Atmanirbhar" through comprehensive development in the area, which will enhance their employment/ self-employment opportunities. The projects are planned under the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan, with a focus on enhancing multimodal connectivity and logistic efficiency through integrated planning and stakeholder consultations. These projects will provide seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods, and services.

The two projects covering four districts across the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat, will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 224 Kms.

The approved multi-tracking project will enhance connectivity to approximately 585 villages with a population of about 32 lakhs.

The approved doubling from Kanalus to Okha (Devbhoomi Dwarka) would provide enhanced connectivity to Dwarkadhish temple, facilitating access to a key pilgrimage destination and leading to all-around development of the Saurashtra region.

Badlapur-Karjat section forms part of the Mumbai suburban corridor. The 3rd and 4th line projects will improve the connectivity in the Mumbai suburban area and meet the future demands of passengers, along with providing connectivity to Southern India.

This is an essential route for transportation of commodities such as coal, salt, containers, cement, POL etc. The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 18 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum). The Railways, being an environment-friendly and energy-efficient mode of transportation, will help both in achieving climate goals and in minimising the country's logistics costs, reduce oil imports (3 Crore Litres) and lower CO2 emissions (16 Crore Kg), which is equivalent to the plantation of 64 (Sixty Four) lakh trees.