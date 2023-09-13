Union Cabinet passes resolution praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for success of G20 Summit

On Wednesday, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur announced that the Union Cabinet had approved a resolution commending Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his role in achieving significant success at the G20 Summit.

Briefing media after a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Modi, Thakur said the resolution was moved by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and it was passed unanimously.

The Cabinet acknowledged that the successful organization of the G20 Summit was a source of immense national pride. It recognized Prime Minister Modi's pivotal role in the summit's accomplishments, including the introduction of initiatives like the Global Biofuels Association and the unanimous acceptance of the African Union into the group, as stated by the minister.