Union Health Minister reviews preparedness for Cyclone Biparjoy, medical response teams on standby

New Delhi [India], June 13 : Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the preparedness measures being taken by the Centre and Gujarat state on cyclone 'Biparjoy' at Bhuj, Gujarat on Tuesday, read an official statement.

The Health Minister of Gujarat, Rushikesh Ganeshbhai Patel was also present in the review meeting.

Cyclone Biparjoy, a "very severe cyclonic storm", is expected to cross the Gujarat coast on June 15.

According to the official release, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is in continuous communication with its Regional Offices in all States of the Western Coast (including Gujarat) with instructions to provide requisite support to the States in their preparedness for the cyclone. So far, no such request has been communicated to the Health Ministry.

The release mentioned that six Central Quick Response Medical Teams pooled from various hospitals such as Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital Delhi, Lady Hardinge Medical College Delhi, Safdarjung Hospital Delhi, and All India Institute of Medical Sciences of Delhi, Jodhpur, and Nagpur have also been kept to fulfil the emergency needs and services.

"Six multi-disciplinary Central Quick Response Medical Teams [pooled in from Dr RML Hospital, New Delhi; LHMC, New Delhi; Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi; AIIMS (New Delhi); AIIMS (Jodhpur) and AIIMS (Nagpur)] are kept ready to be mobilised in the event of any requirements for the same for providing emergency care and services. Besides, teams from NIMHANS, Bengaluru are also on standby to provide psychosocial care and aid to any affected population," it said.

"The Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) in all States have been tasked to conduct post-disaster disease surveillance through the State/district surveillance units for timely detection of any disease outbreak of any epidemic-prone diseases in the aftermath of the cyclone. In case of any logistic requirement by the States, HLL Lifecare Ltd. has been tasked with supply of the same," added the release further.

The release also informed that the Union Health Ministry continues to monitor the cyclone situation closely and is taking all necessary measures to be prepared for any health emergencies.

