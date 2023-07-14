Union Health Ministry awards 6 Chhattisgarh hospitals with NQAS certificates

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 14 : The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday honoured six government hospitals with the National Quality Assurance Standard (NQAS) certificate in Chhattisgarh's Raipur, the officials said on Friday.

The hospitals were honoured with the NQAS certificate for their outstanding patient care and healthcare delivery.

The awarded healthcare centres, recognised for their exceptional healthcare service and improved patient care, include four primary health centres and two community health centres, said officials.

Officials said that the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare awarded the NSAQ certificates to the Udaipur Community Health Centre in the Surguja district and the Bagbahara Community Health Centre in Mahasamund, along with the Jarve Primary Health Centre in the Janjgir-Champa district.

The Kumharawand Primary Health Centre in Bastar, the Bataikela Primary Health Centre in Surguja, and the Bagodar Primary Health Centre in Kanker were also awarded the NSAQ certificates.

The National Quality Assurance Standard Certificates were awarded to these hospitals following an assessment conducted by experts from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare between April and June.

As per the evaluation process to assess the quality of services provided to patients, Udaipur CHC received a score of 87 per cent, while Bagbahra CHC received 85 per cent in the assessment.

Meanwhile, Jarve PHC scored 82 per cent, Bagodar PHC 80 per cent, Batikela PHC 76 per cent, and Kumhrawand PHC 75 per cent in the assessment, officials said.

Before receiving the National Quality Assurance Standard Certificate, the hospitals had to undergo a thorough evaluation by expert teams.

Various parameters, including services available to the patients, patient's rights, inputs, support services, clinical services, infection control, quality management, and outcomes, were assessed.

Hospitals that could meet these rigorous standards were granted quality certificates by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, officials said.

