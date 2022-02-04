Union Health Ministry postpones NEET PG exam 2022 by 6-8 weeks

Union Health Ministry on Friday postponed National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG) exam 2022 by 6-8 weeks. The exam was scheduled to be held on March 12

Earlier a plea was filed by in the Supreme Court seeking postponement of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)

MBBS graduates, whose internship got halted due to their duty in tackling COVID-19 pandemic, would be rendered ineligible from appearing in the NEET-PG test due to lack of mandatory internship duty that too without their fault, according to the plea filed by six MBBS graduates.

The NEET PG exam is the competition for admissions in post graduate medical courses in the country.

