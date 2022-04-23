Union Home Minister Amit Shah offers prayers at Vishnupad Temple in Gaya

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the Vishnupad Temple in Gaya on Saturday.

Shah is on a day visit to Bihar for the 'Vijay Utsav' programme organized in honour of freedom fighter Veer Kunwar Singh.

Addressing the programme, Shah said that the Modi government is continuously trying to revive the valour of the forgotten heroes. "Modi's government is continuously serving to revive the valour of the forgotten heroes of the freedom movement in the memory of the people and give them due respect in history," he stated.

Shah later attended the convocation ceremony of Gopal Narayan Singh University in Sasaram, Rohtas district.

( With inputs from ANI )

