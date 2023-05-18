Union Home Minister Amit Shah to embark on two-day visit to Assam

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 18 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah will embark on a two-day visit to Assam starting May 24.

On May 25, the Amit Shah will attend in a programme to be held in Guwahati where the Assam government will distribute around 45,000 appointment letters to the newly recruited candidates of various government departments.

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that the Union Home Minister will reach Guwahati on May 24 evening.

"Union Home Minister will come on May 24 evening. On May 25, he will have a meeting. Because, on May 27, there will be NITI Aayog meeting, so I will have to leave Delhi on May 26. That is why on our request Home Minister has advanced the function by a day. So the appointment letters of the newly recruited candidates will be distributed on May 25," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

During the programme in Guwahati, the Union Home Minister will lay the foundation stone of the National Forensic Science University.

