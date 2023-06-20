Union Home Minister inaugurates newly constructed park in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 20 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated a newly constructed park by the Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC)at New Ranip in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was also present at the inauguration of the park.

Amit Shah who is on a day-long visit to Gujarat earlier participated in the 'Mangla Aarti' (part of worship) at the 400-year-old Jagannath temple in Jamalpur area ahead of the 146th Rath Yatra in the city.

The 'Ratha Yatra' Festival celebrated in Ahmedabad, Gujarat is considered to be the second biggest Rath Yatra in the country after the Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra.

The Home Minister is also scheduled to attend several public events that include the inauguration of a railway flyover and the 'Bhoomi Poojan' event of Trimurti Hospital in Ahmedabad's Bavla area.

Shah will inaugurate the newly constructed Jagatpur railway flyover by AMC and Railways in Ahmedabad's Chandlodia area.

