Union Home Minister’s Special Operation Medal awarded to CRPF, NIA, NCB, states police

New Delhi, Oct 31 The Union Home Minister’s Special Operation Medal for the year 2023 has been awarded for four Special Operations to personnel and officers of CRPF, NIA, NCB and various state police.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, 51 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials and personnel including IG, Commandant, Inspector, Head Constable among others have been awarded for their operations from February 8, 2022 to September 9, 2022.

Similarly, nine officers and personnel of National Investigation Agency (NIA) including IG, DIG, Deputy Superintendent have been awarded the Special Operation Medal for their operation on September 22, 2022.

“The Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB’s) 14 officers and personnel have been awarded the medal for their operations from November 15, 2022 onwards while 12 personnel and officers of Andhra Pradesh police have been conferred with the award for their operation on February 21, 2023,” read the notification issued on Tuesday.

Tamil Nadu police’s 19 officers and personnel have been awarded the Special Operation Medal for their operations on December 19 and 21 and January 22 and 23 while 16 officers and personnel of Jharkhand police have been awarded for their operations from August 18, 2022 to February 1, 2023.

