Union Min Narendra Singh Tomar hails increase in allocation for agriculture in budget

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday said that the amount allocated for agriculture has been increased from last year in this year's Union Budget while adding that every aspect has been taken care of in this budget.

"Last time the budget for agriculture was Rs 1,23,000 crore. This time the budget for agriculture is Rs 1,32,000 crore. Everything has been taken care of in the budget. Whatever facilities the common people need, provision has been made in the budget," said Tomar.

Slamming opposition parties for criticising the budget, Tomar said, " I can only laugh at those who call this budget useless."

"They are afraid that this budget will give rise to new India. They have been defeated twice in 2014 and 2019. They are worried that if this budget gets implemented then they will stand nowhere in 2024 also," he added.

Finance Minister Sitharaman tabled Union Budget 2022-23 in the Parliament on Tuesday.

( With inputs from ANI )

