Union Minister Anurag Thakur hands out appointment letters to 180 youths in Shimla

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 13 : Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday gave appointment letters to 180 youths at the Rozgar Mela organised in Shimla.

The sixth job fair was organized at 43 places across India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the virtual employment fair.

Talking to the media after the job fair, Anurag Thakur said, "Today, 70,000 youth in the country were given appointment letters at the employment fair. PM Narendra Modi provided employment opportunities to the youth. India's capitalist economy has reached a record level. Exports have also been at a record level. Ever since the Modi government came to the centre, inflation has been kept under control, inflation has come down to 4 per cent."

He also lashed out at the Congress party and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government in Himachal Pradesh over the guarantees promised in the 2018 elections and said that the guarantees made during the elections had not been fulfilled, so now Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is not giving guarantees and sent Priyanka Gandhi. The Congress alliance is involved in corruption.

"The Congress government could not fulfil the guarantees of 2018, so Rahul Gandhi did not go there and sent his sister to give new guarantees to people and deceive them. They promised to waive off farmer's loans and that was not fulfilled. Their own MLAs stand against CM saying their chief Minister is a liar and their legislators have left the party," he said

"In Rajasthan, they had a paper leak and misled the people. Sachin Pilot has to come on the road to march against their own government," he added.

Talking about the completion of six months of government in Himachal Pradesh, Anurag Thakur said that the government has completely failed and not even a single promise has been fulfilled.

"The Himachal Pradesh government had promised to buy milk at Rs 100 per litre from the cattle rearers, cow dung Rs two per kg, give Rs 1500 to women, and free electricity to people. I want to ask the people of the state if they could fulfil any of these promises. It has failed," he said.

On being asked that the state Congress government has alleged that the Union government has cut short the loan limit of Himachal Pradesh he said that the financial regulations are equal to all.

"Financial Responsibility and Budget Management FRBM Act is not for a single state it is equal to all states, the rebate in that from 3% to 3.3% was increased during the Covid. To control the financial deficit it is the responsibility of the government and you can't put a state in debt", he said.

Speaking on the issue of Indian wrestlers seeking justice he said that the police are speeding up the matter and the sports demand of the wrestlers have been fulfilled.

"Whatever the demands of the wrestlers who are agitating, I had met the wrestlers who were agitating earlier, we also prepared a report on their request, on their request a committee was also formed and the report of the committee also came. An ad hoc committee was also formed which started the day-to-day activity of the Wrestling Federation," he said.

"Trials were also conducted in record time. Our wrestlers also went abroad and performed well. The tournaments are still underway. Police are conducting its investigation in a transparent manner, will soon file a charge sheet and the court will decide," he added.

Speaking about the opposition parties trying to get together against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Union Minister said that these parties with no vision and no leader will not have any impact, alleging that these are all corrupt people trying to come at a single platform.

"The opposition Gathbandan neither have any policy nor any leader and they are corrupt and they have jobs on sale for money and land. I leaders like Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal and Lalu Yadav in Bihar will come on a single platform they will definitely reflect that all corrupts are getting together," he said.

"West Bengal these days is popular for atrocity, violence, and corruption. The rates of jobs are fixed there. This is their real face of corruption," Anurag Thakur added further.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor