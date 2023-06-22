Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan chairs Education Ministers' meeting in Pune

Pune (Maharastra) [India], June 22 : Union Minister for Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan chaired the Education Ministers' meeting on Thursday.

One hundred and fifty G20 delegates comprising ministers from G20 nations, invitee countries and senior officials from International Organisations such as UNICEF, UNESCO and OECD were present at the Education Ministers' meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the G20 Education Ministers' Meet via video message.

A series of bilateral meetings were also held during the 4thEdWG meeting to strengthen bilateral cooperation in education and skill development to greater heights.

In his video message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Education is not only the foundation upon which our civilization has been built, but it is also the architect of humanity's future."

The Prime Minister referred to the Education Ministers as the Sherpas and said that they are leading mankind in its effort for development, peace, and prosperity for all.

PM Modi highlighted that the Indian scriptures describe the role of education as the key to bringing joy. Reciting a Sanskrit Shlok which means 'True knowledge gives humility, from humility comes worthiness, from worthiness one gets wealth, wealth enables a person to do good deeds, and, this is what brings joy', the Prime Minister said that India has embarked on a holistic and comprehensive journey.

PM Modi emphasized that foundational literacy forms a strong base for the youth and India is combining it with technology. He highlighted the 'National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy'', or 'Nipun Bharat' initiative by the Government and expressed happiness that 'Foundational Literacy and Numeracy' has been identified as a priority by G20 as well. He also stressed working on it in a time-bound manner by 2030.

The Prime Minister emphasized the need to adapt and use new e-learning innovatively and said that the objective must be to provide quality education with better governance.

He highlighted the several initiatives taken by the Government in this direction and mentioned 'Study Webs of Active-learning for Young Aspiring Minds', or 'Swayam', an online platform that hosts all courses from Class 9 to the post-graduate level and enables students to learn remotely while focussing on access, equity and quality. "With over 34 million enrolments and more than 9000 courses, it has become a very effective learning tool", the Prime Minister added.

He also mentioned the 'Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing' or 'Diksha Portal' which aims to deliver school education through distance learning. Shri Modi informed that it supports learning in 29 Indian and 7 foreign languages and has witnessed over 137 million course completions so far.

PM Modi also pointed out that India would be happy to share these experiences and resources, particularly with those in the Global South.

Welcoming the Education Ministers, delegates from G20 countries and officials of UNESCO, UNICEF & OECD to the opening session, Pradhan said, "The Education Working Group under G20 Indian Presidency has reiterated the shared commitments for joint action to improve the reach, quality and outcomes of education."

He stated that investing in education and skilling is investing in the progress of humanity.

He expressed his happiness that G20 members and invited countries have come together collectively to bridge knowledge, skills and socio-economic gaps, empower citizens and foster a more equitable and prosperous world through lifelong learning opportunities.

He reiterated the Prime Minister's vision of humanity's welfare and quality education with better governance.

Education must transcend geopolitical boundaries. We must collectively ensure that all the children and youth of the world benefit from holistic education and are equipped with 21st-century skills.

Pradhan expressed hope to witness the positive impact of the outcomes, policy directions and commitments made during the 2023 G20 Education Ministers' Meeting.

He also pledged India's support to the upcoming Brazilian Presidency. We stand ready to work with Brazil to address the educational challenges and also make the G20 Education Working Group platform a harbinger of positive change

Union Minister stated, "The collaborative action under G20 India Presidency has transcended beyond the Ministerial engagement and has witnessed participation from 5.2 core stakeholders spread across school education, higher education & skill ecosystem."

"This truly embodies the spirit of One Earth, One Family, One Future, as emphasised by our theme 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'," he added.

While addressing the press conference, Brazilian Minister of Education Camilo Santana congratulated Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the Ministry for their exceptional work in hosting the 4th Education working group meeting.

Santana proposed three important topics for the next year's agenda.

Firstly, he emphasized the significance of teacher training, highlighting the need to invest in the professional development of educators to enhance the quality of education across G-20 nations.

Secondly, he suggested establishing a sharing mechanism for the content of national platforms among member countries. This would enable countries to exchange valuable educational resources and insights, fostering collaboration and innovation in curriculum development and instructional materials.

Lastly, Minister Santana emphasized the importance of community engagement for schools. He highlighted the need to involve local communities in the educational process, fostering partnerships and creating a supportive environment that enhances student learning outcomes.

In his speech, Dr Iwan Syahril, DG, of Early Childhood Education, Primary Education and Secondary Education, Ministry of Culture and Education, Indonesia and Co-chair for the G-20 Education Working Group, congratulated India for exceptional facilitation and warm hospitality received in the course of the 4th Education Working Group.

He spoke fondly of India's incredible cultural heritage, expressing his admiration for the rich and diverse traditions that make up the fabric of Indian society.

Dr Syahril extended his gratitude to the Indian Presidency for their proactive role in advancing the agenda for education transformation in the G-20 countries.

He appreciated the emphasis placed on Fundamental Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) and recognised its importance in fostering innovation and adaptability in education systems.

Furthermore, Dr Syahril also highlighted India's significant progress in driving the education agenda forward, surpassing previous efforts. He commended the nation's focus on providing quality learning opportunities with a strong commitment to equity and inclusivity, ensuring that every learner has equal access to education regardless of their background.

The EdWG focused on the 4 priority area Ensuring Foundational Literacy and Numeracy, especially in the context of blended learning Making Tech-enabled learning more inclusive, qualitative and collaborative at every level Building Capacities, and promoting Life-long Learning in the Context of the Future of Work, Strengthening Research, promoting Innovation through richer collaboration and partnerships.

The 4th Meeting of the G20 EdWG with the theme 'Ensuring Foundational Literacy and Numeracy in the Context of Blended Learning' held at Pune culminated in G20 Ministers meeting today.

