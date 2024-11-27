Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat inaugurates 4-day International Tourism Mart in Assam's Kaziranga

Guwahati, Nov 27 Union Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday underscored the northeastern region's legacy, cultural diversity, and natural wealth emphasising its rich cuisine, crafts and biodiversity while inaugurating the 12th edition of the four-day long International Tourism Mart (ITM) in Assam's Kaziranga.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister said that the ITM is a remarkable opportunity for the northeast India to showcase its rich culture and diversity to the world, adding that the event also offers a platform for people from across the globe to witness the extraordinary heritage of the region.

He further highlighted the significance of hosting the ITM in Kaziranga, stating that it reflects the increasing importance of the northeast on the national stage.

Describing the event in Kaziranga as special, Shekhawat said that over the past decade, development in the region has accelerated.

The Tourism and Culture Minister noted that hosting ITM in Kaziranga aligns with the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the internationally renowned Kaziranga being declared a national park.

He acknowledged the park's remarkable growth, with its area expanding from 400 sq. km to 1,300 sq. km in the last 10 years.

This ITM not only celebrates Kaziranga’s legacy but also provides a platform to explore the vast tourism potential of the northeast. The region holds immense potential and this Mart serves as a gateway to enhance it, Shekhawat stated.

The minister also added that the tourism potential of India is set to grow more in the coming years, with the northeast region playing a pivotal role in this growth.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Chief Pema Khandu and Tourism Ministers of several northeastern states were present at the Inaugural function.

The ITM takes place in the northeast region renowned for its diverse topography, rich flora and fauna, vibrant ethnic communities, ancient traditions, festivals, and abundant arts and crafts.

Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site and home to the majestic one-horned rhino, adds to the allure of this event.

A Coffee Table Book on Assam “Guwahati and Around” published by Assam Tourism Development Corporation Limited was also launched.

This ITM celebrates multiple achievements of northeast India’s tourism and cultural prowess.

In July this year, ‘Moidams of Charaideo’ in Assam were declared as the 43rd UNESCO World Heritage Site from India.

This year’s Mart featured a variety of activities, including presentations by state governments, B2B meetings, panel discussions on employment, innovation, digitalisation, youth entrepreneurship, vocal for local, women empowerment, case studies on advancing adventure tourism, conservation and promotion of wildlife, homestay, wine tourism, curated food demonstrations, cultural evenings, live music, a northeast bazaar.

According to Tourism Ministry officials, the ITM will exemplify a strong commitment to sustainability, aligning with the travel for life initiative of the Tourism Ministry.

The event is being organised with a focus on minimising environmental impact, employing energy-efficient practices.

This event also engages with international students who are studying in the northeastern region and influencers all across the globe providing them with first-hand insights into the area and rich culture.

The ITM 2024 has seen a maximum participation from 30 countries, which includes 15 international influencers from 11 countries -- Spain, Myanmar, Thailand, Bhutan, Italy, Vietnam, Russia, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Malaysia and France.

As many as 24 international tour operators from 16 countries, 20 international students from 17 countries and 46 domestic buyers, 7 domestic influencers and 101 domestic sellers are also attending the event.

The International Tourism Mart (ITM) is an annual event organised by the Tourism Ministry, designed to highlight the tourism potential of the northeastern region for both domestic and international audiences.

This event serves as a vital platform, bringing together tourism businesses and entrepreneurs from the eight northeastern states -- Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, and Sikkim -- to foster collaboration and interactions among buyers, sellers, media, government agencies, and other stakeholders.

