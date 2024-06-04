Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, sitting BJP MP Tapir Gao leading in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar, June 4 Union Minister and BJP candidate Kiren Rijiju and his party’s sitting MP Tapir Gao are leading on both the Arunachal Lok Sabha seats.

Union Minister Rijiju is leading on the Arunachal West seat against state Congress President Nabam Tuki by 14,062 votes.

Sitting BJP MP Tapir Gao is leading on the Arunachal East seat by 2920 votes against his Congress opponent Bosiram Siram.

During the initial vote count Gao was trailing.

