Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh wins Gurgaon LS seat

Gurgaon, June 5 Union Minister and BJP candidate Rao Inderjit Singh on Tuesday won from Haryana's Gurgaon parliamentary constituency defeating Congress' Raj Babbar, a former five-time parliamentarian, by a margin of 75,079 votes.

"People of Gurgaon, Nuh and Rewari have again kept faith in me. I am thankful to them from the bottom of my heart and I will work for them. It is a victory of people," Singh told reporters.

"I was very much hopeful of winning but the credit goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Singh said.

Singh secured 8,08,336 votes while his rival Babbar got 7,33,257 votes. The incumbent Union Minister maintained a lead in all the rounds and defeated his nearest rival by a huge margin.

This was his third consecutive victory from the Gurugram Lok Sabha seat on a BJP ticket.

Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) candidate Rahul Yadav alias Fazilpuria got only 13,278 coming third followed by Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Vijay Khatana (8,946 votes) and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) candidate Sorab Khan who secured 4,917 votes.

Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 10 parliamentary seats in Haryana. It comprises nine assembly constituencies: Bawal, Rewari, Pataudi, Badshahpur, Gurgaon, Sohna, Nuh, Ferozepur Jhirka, and Punhana.

According to the district administration out of 25,73,411 total registered voters, the constituency recorded voting by 15,86,895 voters.

The BJP secured a 50.48 per cent vote share while the Congress got 45.79 per cent votes. In 2019, the BJP won with a 61 per cent vote share, followed by the Congress' 34.4 per cent.

A total number of 23 candidates were in the fray from the Gurgaon constituency.

Son of former Haryana Chief Minister Rao Birender Singh, Inderjit Rao said: "We fought the elections on issues of development and infrastructure growth in Gurgaon and south Haryana and this victory is a witness of our development works which were supported by the voters."

The veteran leader said he will continue to focus on development work.

