Union Minister Rejects Awhad's Apology, Criticizes Foul Language in Lord Ram Remark

In a recent development, Jitendra Awhad, a member of the Sharad Pawar faction, sparked controversy with a statement about the Hindu god Lord Ram, suggesting that Lord Ram is non-vegetarian. Following public backlash and sentiments from Hindu followers, Awhad issued an apology. In response to Awhad's comment, Union Minister Giriraj Singh emphasized that the use of foul language and then saying sorry is not acceptable.

During an interaction with ANI, Union Minister Singh expressed his views, stating, "He said it and then apologized for it. He verbally abused Lord Ram to attack the Hindu faith. He has not apologized because he realized his mistake; he did it out of fear. Because the youth of today do not tolerate this. They (NCP) made him apologize, but apologizing after using foul language is not acceptable."

#WATCH | Delhi: On NCP-Sharad Pawar faction leader Jitendra Awhad's statement about Lord Ram being a "non-vegetarian", Union Minister Giriraj Singh says, "He said it and then apologised for it. He verbally abused Lord Ram to attack the Hindu faith. He has not apologised because… pic.twitter.com/aTTkrVtdZL — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2024

Meanwhile, the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is progressing swiftly, and the consecration ceremony for the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir is scheduled for January 22nd, featuring important guests and special features. Invitations have been extended to revered saints from all religious traditions, ensuring a representation of spiritual diversity.