Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurates NTCWPC at IIT Madras

New Delhi [India], April 24 : Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated the National Technology Centre for Ports, Waterways and Coasts (NTCWPC), IIT Madras - Discovery Campus at Chennai, Tamil Nadu on Monday.

Under the Sagarmala Programme, NTCWPC has been established at IIT Chennai at the cost of Rs 77 crore. The institute acts as a technological arm of the Ministry. It develops cutting-edge technologies and application products to solve various challenges faced by the Ports and Shipping Sector.

According to an official statement issued earlier, the institute has world-class capabilities for undertaking 2D and 3D investigations of research and consultancy nature for the Port, Coastal, and Waterway sector across all disciplines.

"Modelling of Ocean, determining the Coastal and Estuarine Flows, Sediment transport and morphodynamics, planning of Navigation and Maneuvering, estimation of Dredging and Siltation, consultancy in Port and Coastal Engineering - designing the Structures and Breakwaters, Autonomous Platforms and vehicles, Experimental and CFD modelling of flow and Hull interaction, Hydrodynamics of multiple hulls, Ocean renewable energy coupled with port facilities are some of the areas where expertise had already been developed for the benefit of the country," the statement said.

The Institute empowers Make in India and Aatmrbhar Bharat initiatives of the country in different sectors.

