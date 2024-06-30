Union Minister to launch campaign for redressal of family pensioners' grievances on Monday

New Delhi, June 30 Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, will launch the special campaign for effective redressal of family pensioners’ grievances in New Delhi on Monday.

The Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DOPPW), as part of its 100 Days Action Plan, has undertaken a month-long special campaign for effective redressal of Family Pensioners' Grievances during the period July 1-31 in which 46 Ministries/Departments will be participating. This Special campaign seeks a substantial reduction in the pendency of family pension grievances.

Secretaries of Departments of Pension and Pensioners Welfare, Ex-Servicemen’s Welfare, DG BSF, Controller General of Accounts, Deputy Managing Director State Bank of India along with Nodal Public Grievance Officers of 46 Ministries/Departments, representatives from all Pension Disbursing Banks and representatives of Pensioners’ Welfare Associations will participate in this event.

Presently, around 90,000 cases are being registered on the Centralised Pension Grievance and Redress System (CPENGRAMS) in a year. The grievances can be registered either directly on the portal (URL:www.pgportal.gov.in/PENSION/) by the applicant or by DOPPW on receipt of details through e-mail, post or toll-free number 1800-11-1960.

“Out of total grievances, Family Pension grievance cases account for about 20-25 per cent. Major segment of Family Pensioners’ grievances is constituted by women pensioners. The family pension-related grievances to be redressed in the Special Campaign have been shortlisted from the grievances registered on the CPENGRAMS Portal,” the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions said in a statement.

A total of 1891 (as of June 15, 2024) family pension-related grievances pertaining to 46 Ministries/Departments/Organizations have been identified for redressal during the campaign period. The majority of the grievances pertain to Defence Pensioners, Railway pensioners and CAPFs pensioners under MHA. Bank-related issues also constitute a sizeable number.

“DOPPW will monitor and provide all assistance to the concerned administrative Ministry/Department/Organization for effective redressal of grievances on a mission mode approach. Ministries/Departments will disseminate success stories through tweets and PIB statements. DoPPW has created a hashtag i.e. #SpecialCampaignFamilyPension for the success of the campaign,” the ministry added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor