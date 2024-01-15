Union Minister Vows Stricter Rules After Sachin Tendulkar Flags His Deepfake Video

Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has pledged stricter regulations under the Information Technology (IT) Act following a deepfake video featuring cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. Tendulkar recently flagged a manipulated video circulating on social media where his voice was altered to endorse an online game.

Chandrasekhar expressed gratitude to Sachin Tendulkar for bringing attention to the issue, emphasizing the threats posed by deepfakes and AI-driven misinformation to the safety and trust of Indian users.

In a tweet, Union Minister stated, "Thank you @sachin_rt for this tweet #DeepFakes and misinformation powered by #AI are a threat to Safety&Trust of Indian users and represents harm & legal violation that platforms hv to prevent and take down. Recent Advisory by @GoI_MeitY requires platforms to comply wth this 100%. We will be shortly notifying tighter rules under IT Act to ensure compliance by platforms."

Today, Sachin Tendulkar issued a warning regarding a manipulated video featuring him that is being used to endorse a mobile application. In the video, Tendulkar's voice and appearance have been altered to create a false impression of his endorsement. Upon discovering this manipulation, Tendulkar took to social media to alert his fans and the public, emphasizing that the video is fraudulent. He urged people to report such deceptive applications, videos, and advertisements. Additionally, he tagged the Maharashtra Cyber Police, the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrashekar in his tweet.

"These videos are fake. It is disturbing to see rampant misuse of technology. Request everyone to report videos, ads & apps like these in large numbers. Social media platforms need to be alert and responsive to complaints. Swift action from their end is crucial to stopping the spread of misinformation and fake news. @GoI_MeitY, @Rajeev_GoI and @MahaCyber1," Sachin Tendulkar tweeted.

Notably, on November 6 last year, a modified video of actor Rashmika Mandanna appeared online sparking discussions of digital safety. In the viral video, it can be seen that a woman resembling the actress Rashmika was entering a lift wearing a black swimsuit. The video quickly went viral and several social media users came forward to confirm that it was a deep fake. It was later identified that the video was of a British actress, Zara Patel.

The actor strongly reacted to the alleged deep fake video and said, "I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deep fake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused." Amid that deep fake video issue, Union Minister for Communications, Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw said that notices were issued to all social media platforms directing them to take necessary steps to identify and remove such content.

Vaishnaw, had said, "Deep fake is a big issue for all of us. We recently issued notices to all the big social media forms, asking them to take steps to identify deepfakes, for removing those content. The social media platforms have responded. They are taking action. We have told them to be more aggressive in this work." "Also, we must notice that the 'Safe Harbour' Clause that most of the social media platforms have been enjoying, doesn't apply if the platforms do not take adequate steps to remove the deepfakes from their platforms," he added.