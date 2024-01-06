Union Road Transport Secretary Faces Speeding Challans: A Closer Look at the Incident

Anurag Jain, the Union Road Transport Secretary, recently faced three speeding challans due to incorrectly positioned speed limit signs on a Delhi Road. According to a report by TOI, fines were imposed on Jain as his vehicle allegedly exceeded the 60 kmph speed limit. Jain argued that he couldn't see the speed signs because they were placed behind a tree.

This situation brought attention to the flaws in the current system, with Jain emphasizing that technology treats all commuters equally, regardless of their position or influence. He stressed the importance of placing these signs at visible spots for commuters to notice from a distance.

Jain discussed the challans with TOI, stating, "The system does not recognize the vehicle owner, and I've paid the challan three times for speeding. However, my issue was different. I raised with the police the point that the speed signs should be visible to me. I believed the speed limit was 60 kmph on that stretch, and my vehicle was at 61 kmph. Normally, this shouldn't have been a reason for getting a challan."

In an effort to investigate further, Jain sent someone to assess the visibility of the speed limit sign. The findings revealed that the actual speed limit was 50 kmph, not the initially perceived 60 kmph. Jain explained that the sign was poorly placed behind a tree, visible only at close proximity, leading to the misunderstanding.

This incident highlights a recurring concern among authorities regarding the inadequate placement of road signs. Y S Malik, a predecessor of Jain, had shared a similar experience, citing a missed direction signage on the Delhi-Chandigarh highway due to its small size.

A study by the Institute of Road Traffic Education in 2017 revealed that over 70% of road signs in Delhi did not comply with prescribed norms. Out of 1,514 signs examined across 14 major stretches, 1,098 were found to be non-compliant, raising concerns about the role of faulty signage in contributing to traffic congestion, accidents, and pile-ups.