Union WCD minister Smriti Irani asks NCPCR to report infra lapses in child care homes

New Delhi [India], July 7 : Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday asked the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) to look into infrastructure gaps in Child Care Homes and present them to the Ministry so that they could be addressed in the upcoming Budget, an official statement said.

According to the official statement, Section 27 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 makes it mandatory to establish at least one Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in each district as the authority to dispose of cases for the care, protection, treatment, development and rehabilitation of children in need of care and protection and to provide for their basic needs and protection of human rights. The functions and responsibilities of the CWC shall be in accordance with the Section 30 Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

Mission Vatsalya scheme provides infrastructure and financial support to the States/UTS for facilitating setting up of Child Welfare Committee in every district and to ensure their effective functioning.

Mission Vatsalya Scheme provides Rs 9,25,800 for construction of Child Welfare Committee.

"The children's homes being constructed shall have two rooms of 300 sq. ft each for the CWC (and) where an existing children's home has the required space available within the premises, the same shall be provided to the Committee. However, in districts where there is no children's home or the existing children's home has no space for the CWC, funds will be provided under the Mission for constructing or renting suitable premises for the CWC," the statement read.

