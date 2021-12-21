'Unique case of rabble-rouser being anointed chief minister'

New Delhi, Dec 21 The "unexpected" appointment of Yogi Adityanath as the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister in 2017 was met with "outrage and disappointment in most quarters, other than the staunch right-wing groups that hailed the move to no end", writes veteran journalist Sharat Pradhan, a close observer of state politics for over four-and-a-half decades, who terms it a "unique case of a rabble-rouser suddenly being anointed" to the post.

Approached by Penguin to write Adityanath's biography, Pradhan found it "interesting because Yogi on the UP Chief Minister's chair was a huge surprise for all and sundry including the larger chunk of BJP leadership here

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor