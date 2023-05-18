United to protect welfare of Kannadigas,' says Karnataka Chief Minister-designate Siddaramaiah

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary KC Venugopal on Thursday announced veteran leader Siddaramaiah as the new chief minister of Karnataka, ending the four-day suspense over the position.The 75-year-old Congress leader is expected to take the oath on May 20 in presence of senior party leaders. Congress has also been gearing up for preparations for making the swearing-in ceremony of the chief minister a big show of strength, where several opposition leaders will be invited as well.

In a tweet, Karnataka Chief Minister-designate Siddaramaiah said, "Our hands will always be united to protect the welfare of Kannadigas". The Congress will work as a family to deliver a pro-people, transparent, corruption-free governance and fulfil all guarantees, Siddaramaiah said.Soon after the Congress officially declared KPCC president DK Shivakumar as the next deputy chief minister of Karnataka, he tweeted and said, "Karnataka's secure future and our peoples welfare is our top priority, and we are united in guaranteeing that". Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi, Congress leader KC Venugopal said, "as a party we don't believe in dictatorship but in democracy and consensus".