Universities, colleges to start offline classes in Jammu and Kashmir today

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday decided to reopen schools for classes 9-12, while colleges and universities will start offline classes on Monday.

The educational institutes were shut for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the new COVID-19 guidelines, universities, colleges, ITIs to start offline classes from February 14. "All Universities, Colleges, Polytechnics, ITIs shall commence routine offline teaching after ensuring readiness for enforcement of COVID Appropriate Behaviour and Standard Operating Procedures from February-14", stated the order.

Schools in the summer zone of Jammu and Kashmir will reopen in a phased manner from 14 February, while teaching for all classes in the winter zone schools will begin on 28 February. Junior classes will begin on 21 February.

( With inputs from ANI )

