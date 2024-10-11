Unknown persons damage compound wall of Telangana folk artiste's plot

Hyderabad, Oct 11 Unidentified persons have damaged the compound wall of folk artiste and Padma Shri awardee Darshanam Mogulaiah's plot at Hayathnagar on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The miscreants demolished the compound wall built on the land allotted to Mogulaiya by the Telangana government as a recognition of his contribution to the state's cultural heritage.

On a complaint by the artist, the police registered a case and took up investigations to identify those responsible for the act.

Tribal music artiste Mogulaiah was awarded Padma Shri in 2022 in recognition for his efforts in preserving the traditional art form of the Kinnera, a unique folk musical instrument from Telangana.

The artiste, who is popularly known as Kinnera Mogulaiah, has requested the government to do justice to him.

The plot, located in the Hayathnagar area, was granted to Mogulaiah in recognition of his contributions to Telangana's cultural heritage.

A case against unknown persons was registered at Hayathnagar police station under Rachakonda police Commissionerate.

Hayatnagar Inspector of Police P. Nagaraju Goud said they were scanning CCTV footage in the area to identify those who demolished the wall. The police officer, however, said there was no land dispute. The artiste also told police that he has no suspicion on anyone.

Mogulaiah was allotted a 600-square yard plot by the previous BRS government in recognition of his contributions to Telangana's cultural heritage.

The artist had complained a few months ago that he was not receiving the monthly pension of Rs 10,000 from the state government due to which he had been facing severe financial problems.

Mogulaiah had also met Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to explain his problems.

The folk artiste was given a grant of Rs 1 crore by the state government after being awarded the Padma Shri in 2022. He had spent the amount on the purchase of a house site, the construction of a house, and the marriage of his two children.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor