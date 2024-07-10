Unnao Bus Accident: Local Administration Providing All Possible Treatment to Injured, Says Amit Shah

Union Minister Amit Shah expressed condolences to the families affected by the Unnao accident, stating that the local administration is providing all possible treatment to the injured.

In a message on social media platform X, Amit Shah said, "The road accident in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh is heartbreaking. In this hour of grief, my condolences are with the families of those who lost their lives in this horrific accident"

At 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday, a tragic incident unfolded on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Gadha village in the Behtamujawar Police Station area. A double-decker sleeper bus en route from Motihari, Bihar to Delhi collided with a milk tanker from behind. The collision resulted in the loss of 18 lives and left 19 individuals injured. Six of the injured were transferred to Lucknow for specialized care, while the remaining were taken to the District Hospital in Unnao. Fortunately, 20 people escaped the accident without injuries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakhs to the families of each deceased victim in the accident, with Rs 50,000 allocated for each injured individual.

