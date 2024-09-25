Unnao Constable’s Viral Video: Officer Seeks Help After Losing Rs 15 Lakh in Online Gaming, Threatens Suicide

A constable from Unnao district in Uttar Pradesh has gone viral on social media after a video emerged of him pleading for help due to a significant gambling debt incurred from online gaming.

In the video, the officer, identified as Surya Prakash, claimed to have lost between 10 to 15 lakh rupees in online games, leaving him heavily in debt. He expressed fears of being forced to take extreme measures, such as suicide, if his financial situation did not improve.

ये उन्नाव में तैनात सिपाही सूर्य प्रकाश हैं। इन्होंने अपना वीडियो बनाकर वायरल किया है, जिसमें इन्होंने क़ुबूल किया है कि बैंक से लोन लेकर और इधर-उधर से उधार लेकर लगभग पंद्रह लाख रुपए ऑनलाइन गेमिंग में हार गए हैं। अब यदि हर स्टाफ़ की तनख़्वाह से पाँच-पाँच सौ रुपए काटकर इन्हें दिए… pic.twitter.com/XHDHaWE0k4 — SANJAY TRIPATHI (@sanjayjourno) September 25, 2024

In the video, Prakash appealed to his colleagues, requesting that they contribute 500 rupees each from their salaries to help him repay his debts and return to a normal life. He warned of dire consequences if his request was not met.

Prakash had been absent from duty for four to five days before the video went viral. After the video surfaced, the police department took notice and initiated a dialogue with the distressed constable.

According to Sunil Kumar, officials have counseled the constable and assured him that everything will be alright.

Sonam Singh, a local official, confirmed that the video, which surfaced on September 24, was indeed of Surya Prakash. A thorough investigation into the matter is underway to ascertain all the facts and take appropriate action.