‘People Have Placed Their Faith in NDA, for a Third Time!’: PM Modi's First Reaction After Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed the 2024 Lok Sabha election results as "unprecedented" and thanked the people of the country. The BJP has emerged as the single largest party in the election, paving the way for a return to power with the help of its allies in the NDA.

"The people of the country have expressed their trust in the NDA for the third consecutive time. This is an unprecedented moment in the history of India. I thank my family for this love and blessings. I assure the countrymen that to fulfill their aspirations, we will move forward with new energy, new enthusiasm, and new resolves. I express my heartfelt gratitude and congratulations to all the workers for their dedication and tireless hard work," PM Modi said.

See Narendra Modi's Tweet



People have placed their faith in NDA, for a third consecutive time! This is a historical feat in India’s history.



I bow to the Janata Janardan for this affection and assure them that we will continue the good work done in the last decade to keep fulfilling the aspirations of… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 4, 2024

At the time of PM Modi's tweet, the BJP was leading on 239 seats, with the NDA ahead on 293 seats. The opposition Congress was leading on 99 seats while the INDIA bloc was ahead on 232 seats.