Unruly passenger in custody at Heathrow airport: Vistara

Vistara has handed over an unruly passenger to London's Heathrow Airport administration for abusing and misbehaving with crew members on board while the flight was on route to London, said an airline official on Wednesday.

Vistara spokesperson said the passenger was taken into custody for investigation upon arrival at London Heathrow.

"There was an incident involving an unruly passenger was reported on our flight UK17 from Delhi to London on May 30, 2022. The incident was reported to the local authorities, and the passenger was taken into custody for investigation upon arrival at London Heathrow. Our staff is cooperating with the authorities, as required," the spokesperson said.

"Vistara stands firm with its zero-tolerance policy against unruly behaviour that endangers the safety, security, and dignity of its customers and staff," the spokesperson added.

( With inputs from ANI )

