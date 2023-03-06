Unseasonal rainfall hits Maharashtra's Nashik, crops damaged

Farmers suffered losses after unseasonal rain lashed the Nashik district of Maharashtra on Monday.

Chandori, Saikheda, Odha, Mohadi village, etc. areas of Niphad division of taluka received unseasonal rains along with strong wind yesterday evening.

The sky remained cloudy the entire day, while strong winds started blowing in the evening, leading to disruption in the power supply in the area. Heavy showers accompanied by strong winds, thunder and lightning started after midnight on Monday, while some areas witnessed rains accompanied by hailstorm, according to reports.

Crops like wheat, gram, maize, banana, and tomato suffered massive damage according to reports.

Traffic in the area was also affected after branches of trees fell on the road due to the powerful winds.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast severe weather alerts for Maharashtra for the next two days with light/moderate thunderstorms with lightning, rains and gusty winds with varied intensity.

The current incident of unseasonal rain is not the first of the season.

In South India earlier, in February this year, farmers in Tamil Nadu's districts of Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladudhurai were affected by crop loss due to the incessant rainfall.

Following this, the DMK-led TN government announced relief funds for the farmers impacted by the loss. CM Stalin notified the government announcement detailing that Rs 20,000 per hectare will be provided if the yield suffered a loss up to 33 per cent or above.

Further detailing that Rs 3000 will be provided if there is early crop damage due to the unseasonal rainfall.

Stalin also sought the centre's support on the matter, in a letter addressed to PM Modi he wrote, "Due to unseasonal rains, one lakh hectare of paddy fields in the Cauvery delta region is submerged under water. I urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give relaxation on paddy procurement norms."

The TN government in its relief measure also included farmers who have suffered a loss in black gram harvests and will be providing 8 kg of black gram seeds with a 50 per cent subsidy.

( With inputs from ANI )

