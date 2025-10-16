UNTCC Chief Conclave 2025 concludes with shared commitment to strengthening UN Peacekeeping

New Delhi, Oct 16 The UNTCC Chiefs’ Conclave 2025, hosted by the Indian Army from October 14 to 16, 2025, concluded on Thursday with high-level deliberations, solemn ceremonies and reaffirmation of collective resolve to strengthen United Nations peacekeeping operations.

President Droupadi Murmu interacted with the Chiefs and Representatives of UN Troop Contributing Nations, during a call on at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Highlighting the positive contribution of Indian Peace-keepers, the President appreciated all the participating countries in their resolve towards sustainable peace and prosperity.

She expressed her happiness at the coming together of countries in the UN TCC Chiefs’ Conclave to collectively evolve a workable framework for future peace-keeping operations in the challenging world order and stressed the need to co-opt all stakeholders and exploit technology to ensure deeper cooperation, enduring friendship and safety of UN peace-keepers.

Earlier, EAM S Jaishankar, in his address, underscored the need to recalibrate global peacekeeping efforts in tune with evolving realities.

Highlighting that the nature of conflicts has transformed with the rise of non-state actors and asymmetric warfare, he called for decisions on peacekeeping mandates to be taken in close consultation with all stakeholders, including troop-contributing and host nations.

An Interactive Session on “Leveraging Technology in UN Peacekeeping” brought together Chiefs and Representatives of UN TCC and 15 industry leaders to explore the role of innovation and indigenous solutions in enhancing operational effectiveness.

Discussions highlighted the potential of emerging technologies in improving situational awareness, logistics, and troop safety and provided opportunities to share and mutually benefit from each other's capabilities and possibilities on offer.

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi held a series of bilateral meetings with the Army Chiefs of Burundi, Tanzania, Poland, Ethiopia, Nepal and Uganda.

The discussions centred on strengthening defence cooperation, enhancing interoperability and fostering closer coordination in future peacekeeping missions. These engagements reflected the Conclave’s overarching spirit of dialogue, partnership and shared commitment towards promoting global peace, stability and collective security.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor