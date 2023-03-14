UP: 2 labourers electrocuted at construction site

Shamli, March 14 Two labourers died due to to electrocution after an iron pillar they were erecting at an under-construction building came in contact with high-tension cable.

The incident occurred in Balwa village of Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Monday.

According to locals, there was a huge explosion when the pillar came in contact with the high-tension power line.

Both the labourers Mohd Iqbal, 42, and Nadeem Ahmad, 26, fell unconscious and were rushed to the Community Health Centre by the villagers but doctors declared them brought dead.

