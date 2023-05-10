UP: 21-year-old girl strangled to death in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 10 : A 21-year-old girl was murdered at a picnic spot in Kukrail late at night yesterday, the police said.

Police said that the accused identified as Rahul strangled the girl with her dupatta and fled from the spot.

"A 21-year-old girl Komal Kashyap was murdered late at night. Her body was found in the Kukrail forest in the capital Lucknow metropolitan area. The girl was strangled to death with her dupatta. The accused fled from the spot after leaving her body there," a police official said.

The relatives of the deceased girl said that a missing complaint regarding her was registered at a local police station but no action was taken.

"Missing complaint was registered at the Mahanagar police station, but there was no action taken," a relative said.

The family members also alleged that the deceased girl Komal was to marry the accused Rahul but he was not ready for the marriage.

"Komal and Rahul were to get married, On the day of the wedding, he called her and killed her in order not to get married," a relative said.

In this regard, the police have mentioned that a case has been registered against the accused.

"A case has been registered against the accused Rahul on the complaint of the deceased family members. At present the search for the accused is going on," the official said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor