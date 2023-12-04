UP: 3 kids burnt alive as fire erupts in hut, parents critical

Firozabad, Dec 4 Three children were burnt alive and their parents have been critically injured in a fire that broke out in their hut in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad.

SP (Rural) Ranvijay Singh said that two children died on the spot while another succumbed to burns in hospital.

Their parents were admitted to a hospital in critical condition, he said.

The cause of the fire at Dera Banjara in Jasrana area is yet to be ascertained.

The father, Shakeel got the house under PM Awas Yojana, which was under construction. He and his family lived in a hut nearby.

The fire apparently engulfed the hut, burning his son Anish and daughter Reshma alive.

His 6-year-old daughter succumbed to injuries in the hospital.

Shakeel and his wife, Nemzadi, were rushed to the SN Medical College in Agra.

Local residents said Shakeel had managed to come out of the hut, but when he did not find his wife and kids there, he went inside to get them out.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Adesh Singh Sengar, said: “Two of three instalments under the PM Awas scheme were provided to the family to build a house. A report about the accident will be sent to the state government for financial assistance to the parents.”

