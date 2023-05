UP: 5 MBBS students drown in Ganga in Budaun, 2 rescued, search operation underway for others

The search operation for three MBBS students who drowned in River Ganga in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun while taking holy dip on the occasion of Maha Shivratri, is still underway on Sunday.

Five students of Badaun's Government Medical College drowned while taking baths in Ganga on the occasion of Mahashivratri on Saturday. Out of which, two were rescued by the divers while three are still missing.

The SDRF team at Badaun Kachla Ghat along with the Inspector-in-Charge of Ujjain Police are conducting the search operation.

According to an eyewitness, all the students went into deep water and were washed away.

Government Medical College authority said that it has informed the family members of the students.

( With inputs from ANI )

