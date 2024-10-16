UP Accident: Three Killed After Truck Rams Bike in Amethi, Driver Absconding (Watch Video)

Three persons were killed on Tuesday, October 16, when a speeding truck hit a bike here on the Jagdishpur-Mohanganj road near Naugarh in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi. The accident took place in the evening and Raj Kumar (26), Amit Kumar (23) and Akash (25) sustained injuries.

Visuals From Accident Site

VIDEO | Uttar Pradesh: Police reach the spot in Amethi where three youths were killed after their bike collided with a truck earlier today.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/KN48wUXKtk — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 15, 2024

They were rushed to the hospital, where they were declared dead. Bodies of the victims have been sent for postmortem. Police have seized the truck and are trying to arrest the driver, who is absconding.

#WATCH | Amethi, Uttar Pradesh: | Musafirkhana CO Atul Kumar Singh says, "A truck and a motorcycle collided on Jagdishpur Raebareli road under Jagdishpur police station area. Police reached the spot as soon as the information was received. The three people injured in the incident… pic.twitter.com/JtK5yAPg3b — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 16, 2024

"A truck and a motorcycle collided on Jagdishpur Raebareli road under Jagdishpur police station area. Police reached the spot as soon as the information was received. The three people injured in the incident were taken to the hospital, where doctors declared all three dead... The truck has been confiscated and necessary legal action is being taken," said Musafirkhana CO Atul Kumar Singh.