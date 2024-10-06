UP Acid Attack: Woman Allegedly Throws Acid on Lover After 12 Years of Blackmail

In a shocking incident in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, a woman allegedly threw acid on her long-time lover in retaliation for years of blackmail. Despite being married, the two had reportedly been in a 12-year relationship. The attack occurred at a local restaurant where they had met, resulting in severe burns to the woman, her lover, and a nearby restaurant employee.

Reports indicate that the woman was called to the restaurant by the victim. During their conversation, she suddenly produced a bottle of acid from her bag and threw it at him, prompting his escape and leaving chaos in her wake. Restaurant owner Deepak Garg recalled that the woman admitted to the attack due to the ongoing blackmail.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Varun Kumar Mishra confirmed the incident and stated that the motive is still under investigation. While the woman is receiving medical treatment for her injuries, the victim remains at large. Police are reviewing CCTV footage and using the victim's bike and phone number to locate him.

Authorities emphasize that the case is still under investigation and that further legal action will be taken as more details emerge.