UP AI Engineer Atul Subhash Dies By Suicide in Bengaluru, Alleges Harassment By Wife in Viral Video

A 34-year-old AI engineer from Uttar Pradesh died by hanging himself from the ceiling at his residence on Monday, December 9. Atul Subhash, who worked in a private firm in Bengaluru, left behind a 4.34-minute video clip and a 24-page death note alleging harassment by his wife and her relatives.

Police said the incident occurred in the Manjunath Layout area, which falls under the Marathahalli police station limits, reported news agency PTI. Preliminary investigations revealed that Subhash had been facing marital discord with his wife, who had registered a case against him in Uttar Pradesh.

AI Engineer Dies By Suicide Due to Harassment by Ex-Wife

He also sent his death note via email to several people and shared it with a WhatsApp group of an NGO he was associated with. According to the police, Subhash hung a placard in his house that read, "Justice is due". Before taking the extreme step, he allegedly pasted important details on a cupboard, including information about his death note, vehicle keys, and a list of tasks he had completed and those still pending.

