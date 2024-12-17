UP: Another long-closed temple reopened in Sambhal after years

Sambhal, Dec 17 Following the recent discovery of a Shiva temple in the Khaggu Sarai area of Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh (UP), another temple, which had remained closed for several years, has been reopened in the Sarayatareen area of the district. Known as the Radha Krishna Temple, this religious site was previously accessible only during occasional festival worship.

The temple came to light after local authorities received information about its existence. Police intervened, unlocked the premises, and initiated cleaning and restoration work to make the temple functional again.

The Radha Krishna Temple, constructed in 1982, stands as a testament to communal harmony and collective contributions by the locals. “The land for the temple was donated by residents of the locality,” said Rishipal Singh, a local resident.

He explained that the temple fell into disuse after the 1992 riots in Uttar Pradesh. During the earlier governments, a series of violent incidents and murders in the area instilled fear among the Hindu community, leading to mass migration.

Singh further added, “Hindus felt unsafe and left the area, visiting the temple only during festivals. The temple has remained shut for nearly 10 years. Today, the police intervened, and the temple has been reopened. Cleaning work is now going on.”

The region has witnessed multiple instances of communal unrest, including the riots of 1978.

Devendra Rastogi, a resident and eyewitness to the events, recalled the violence of that period. “Many lives were lost in incidents like the one in Murari Lal's Khanchi, and shops were set ablaze. The then Congress government failed to respond promptly, and police reinforcements were not sent in time. Today, if Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has pledged action against those responsible for the riots, it is a welcome step. The families of victims must receive compensation,” Rastogi said.

A woman, who lived in the area during that era, recounted her experience. “When I got married in 1972, my house was here. At the time, there was a predominantly Muslim population, with only a handful of Hindu families. The 1978 riots were terrifying, the curfew lasted a month. I remember considering whether to leave Sambhal entirely or seek protection. If Chief Minister Yogi has raised this issue now, it’s high time that justice is delivered.”

Earlier, a decades-old Shiva temple, in shambles and encroached upon, was found four days ago. The "discovery" came while the city administration along with UP Police conducted a drive against anti-encroachment and power theft.

According to Sambhal CO Anuj Kumar Chaudhary, there were some inputs about the temple area being encroached upon by residents. "When we inspected the location, we found a temple here," he said.

