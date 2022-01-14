UP Assembly Elections 2022: EC issues notification for phase 1 for UP polls

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls the Election Commission of India has issued notification for upcoming Phase 1 for UP. The nomination process for 58 Assembly Constituencies begins with the issue of notification, the statement says.

Notification for Phase 1 of Uttar Pradesh #AssemblyElections2022 has been issued today. The nomination process for 58 Assembly Constituencies begins with the issue of notification.https://t.co/OEmsxaAHuR#ElectionCommissionOfIndia#ECIpic.twitter.com/f0oxowS4Dn — Election Commission of India #SVEEP (@ECISVEEP) January 14, 2022

Earlier, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.

Also, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.