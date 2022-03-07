UP Assembly Elections 2022: Exit polls for BJP in Uttar Pradesh

As Uttar Pradesh has finished its final phase of assembly elections. The nation will now experience exit polls for the states. Exit polls reveal the mood of the voters. Several news channels have broadcast the exit polls predicting the results of the five state assembly elections. According to the information, these are the exit polls for BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

India TV-CVoter: 161

ABP-Lokniti CSDS: 164-176

India TV Forecast: 155-167

AXIS: 251-279

Today's Chanakya: 285