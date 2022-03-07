UP Assembly Elections 2022: Exit polls for BJP in Uttar Pradesh
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 7, 2022 06:48 PM2022-03-07T18:48:10+5:302022-03-07T18:48:27+5:30
As Uttar Pradesh has finished its final phase of assembly elections. The nation will now experience exit polls for ...
As Uttar Pradesh has finished its final phase of assembly elections. The nation will now experience exit polls for the states. Exit polls reveal the mood of the voters. Several news channels have broadcast the exit polls predicting the results of the five state assembly elections. According to the information, these are the exit polls for BJP in Uttar Pradesh.
India TV-CVoter: 161
ABP-Lokniti CSDS: 164-176
India TV Forecast: 155-167
AXIS: 251-279
Today's Chanakya: 285Open in app