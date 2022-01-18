UP Assembly Elections 2022: "In the past seven years, I have tried to empower women" says PM Modi during virtual interaction

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is interacting with BJP workers in Varanasi via video conferencing now. More than 10 thousand workers have joined PM in his first virtual interaction ahead of UP polls. From national to local unit office-bearers as well as public representatives have stayed at the polling booths concerned to get connected through the NaMo App for the PM’s interaction.

In his interaction he stated, that in the last seven years he tried to empower women, he also urged people to make digital payments, "In the past seven years, I have tried to empower women. I urge everyone to encourage people around you to make more digital payments, said Modi.

He further added, "All the workers should educate farmers on natural farming. We all should work as 'Team Varanasi." He urged BJP workers to promote sports "I urge every BJP worker to promote sports in the country." said PM Modi.

Ahead of assembly elections in five states, BJP's main focus is on Uttar Pradesh's elections the party is doing everything that takes to win the elections even after many resignations in the party, BJP still claims that they will definitely win the elections and the quitting of leader not effected them, Amit Shah and current CM of UP, Yogi is doing several meetings and events to make sure everything goes right, now PM Narendra Modi will also give his contribution in the assembly elections, the BJP informed that PM is interacting with BJP members from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi now. This is Modi's first political program involving party workers after the Election Commission announced the schedule for the elections to five state assemblies.