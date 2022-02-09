UP Assembly Elections 2022: Noida police seized Rs 6.38 crore cash, over 1 lakh litre liquor ahead of UP elections

Nearly, ôunaccounted cashö of Rs 6.38 crore and over one lakh liters of illicit liquor has been seized by the police in poll-bound Gautam Buddh Nagar of Uttar Pradesh since the model code of conduct was implemented, for the elections.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.

Also, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.